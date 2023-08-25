Highlights Midfielder Kevin Mfuamba is set to sign a professional contract with West Brom.

Mfuamba turns 17 on Friday, meaning he is now eligible to sign pro terms with the club.

The move comes amid apparent interest in the midfielder from a number of Premier League clubs.

West Brom look to have been handed a boost over the future of one of their young midfield prospects.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that Kevin Mfuamba is set to sign a professional contract with the club.

Who is Kevin Mfuamba?

A member of West Brom's youth setup, Mfuamba has yet to make his senior debut for the Baggies.

However, the central midfielder is a regular at youth level for the club, making 18 appearances across their Under 18s and Under 21s sides last season.

The teenager has already featured twice for West Brom's Under 21s in the Premier League 2 during the current campaign, and scored in their recent 3-3 draw with Blackburn Rovers, which was played at The Hawthorns.

Beyond his exploits with the Baggies, Mfuamba is already starting to make something of a name for himself on the international stage as well.

The midfielder has been capped twice by England's Under 17s, having made appearances in two friendlies against their counterparts from Germany earlier this year.

Now it seems as though Mfuamba is set to continue to play a part for West Brom for some time to come yet as well.

Mfuamba set for new West Brom contract

The midfielder is set to turn 17-years-old on Friday, the age at which a player can sign their first professional contract with a club, something he now looks set to do.

According to this latest update, Mfuamba has now agreed a deal that will see him sign professional terms with West Brom.

That is despite the fact that a number of Premier League sides have apparently been interested in the Baggies youngster, with the Championship side said to have been concerned about losing a teenager to one of the big teams in English football's top-flight.

Mfuamba is apparently seen as a strong prospect for the future at West Brom, and speaking about him recently, the club's Under 21s manager Richard Beale told The Express and Star: "Kevin is not 17 until later in the week, he has lots of ability and still lots to learn as well.

"Kev's a really good young player, if you're playing in the under-21s at 16 you can be giving four, five or six years away at times to players.

"It's a feather in your cap, he's turned in loads of performances for us last season, he's got to keep on doing that, that's key. He's still young and is learning the game, he's going to make mistakes, but our role is to nurture those young players and help them analyse the game and put them on a platform and environment to improve.

"I've been fortunate to work with a number of young players who have gone on to play at the highest level and Kev's got a chance of that if he keeps his head down."

What does Mfuamba's contract mean for West Brom?

Obviously, the fact he is still only 17 means that it is unlikely the midfielder will be making much of a mark on the first-team in the immediate future, but this still looks like a major boost for the Baggies.

The fact he is already playing at Under 21s level for the club before his 17th birthday, and that he has been capped by England at youth level, shows what a promising talent he is, who they can now benefit from in the future.

As a result, it is something of a coup for West Brom to be able to secure his long-term future, especially given that apparent interest from the Premier League.

In a quiet summer of the pitch at The Hawthorns, this therefore looks to be a welcome bit of business for the club to get done.