West Brom set for major blow as rivals close in on key figure

West Brom’s head of academy recruitment Steve Hopcroft has resigned from the club as Aston Villa look to bring him across the West Midlands.

Birmingham Live have revealed that the influential figure handed in his notice at Albion earlier today and he has now been placed on gardening leave.

And, the same paper reports that this has come about because Hopcroft has been lined up for a similar role at Villa Park.

The academy figure has played an important role for Albion in developing several exciting talents over the years, including Saido Berahino, Nathan Ferguson, Jonathan Leko and Rekeem Harper.

Therefore, his loss would be a major blow for the Baggies, particularly as he would be joining their bitter rivals.

Plus, he wouldn’t be the first staff member to quit for Villa, after academy manager Mark Harrison joined Dean Smith’s backroom team last year.

There has been another link between the clubs too, as Villa recently completed the signing of striker Louie Barry who had come up through the Baggies ranks before a short spell at Barcelona in between.

The verdict

This is a setback for West Brom and it will hugely concern the fans that they aren’t capable of keeping someone who is key to developing their younger players.

Of course, the fact he looks set to join Villa just makes things a lot worse and you have to wonder if any players could follow him too.

As for Albion, they need to try and find a replacement as soon as possible because that’s an important position at any club.

