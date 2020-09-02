West Brom set for fresh player agreement before allowing EFL departure

Callum Morton is set to join Lincoln City on a season-long loan after agreeing a new four-year deal with West Bromwich Albion, according to Steve Madeley of The Athletic.

Morton is a rising talent who thrived out on loan away from the Hawthorns last season, helping Northampton Town win promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

The 20-year-old joined Northampton in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, scoring five goals in his first nine games in League Two for the Cobblers.

Morton was an influential player in their play-off campaign, too, scoring twice in the semi-final second-leg against Cheltenham Town, as well as netting in the 4-0 win over Exeter in the final at Wembley.

Another loan move now looks to be in the offing for Morton, and despite reported interest from the Championship, Madeley claims that a season-long loan switch to Lincoln is in the pipeline.

The striker, will only leave the club on loan after agreeing a new four-year deal at the Hawthorns, after showing real glimpses of his quality last season.

The Verdict

Lincoln are getting a quality player here and it’s undoubtedly a coup for the Imps to land him given that there were Championship sides after him.

Lincoln have been lacking that proven goalscorer up top since Tyler Walker joined on loan from Forest, and they will be hoping that Morton has a similar impact next season.

Michael Appleton’s links with West Brom will have obviously helped in getting this deal over the line, and West Brom should have faith in their former Under-23 boss here.