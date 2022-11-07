West Brom set for big boost after latest Daryl Dike development

Daryl Dike is set to make a big step in his road to recovery from injury this evening.

West Brom have confirmed that the American is set to feature for the U21 side tonight for their clash against Nottingham Forest.

The underage team will be competing in the Premier League 2 as the forward looks to get back to full fitness following a thigh injury.

The striker has featured for just 13 minutes so far this season, having come off the bench in Albion’s opening game of the Championship against Middlesbrough.

An injury in training in the aftermath of that game has kept him out of the side since, with injury issues hampering his time at the Hawthorns significantly.

With just one more league game to go before the upcoming World Cup break, Carlos Corberan will be hoping to call upon the 22-year old for this weekend’s clash with Stoke City.

20 quiz questions about some of West Brom’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What score was West Brom's record victory - recorded in 1892? 10-0 11-0 12-0 13-0

The Spaniard has overseen two wins and a defeat in his three games in charge of West Brom since replacing Steve Bruce as manager.

Dike was brought to the club last January under Valerien Ismael, and featured just once for Bruce during his brief time in charge of the first team squad.

The Verdict

Dike has really had the worst of it since joining the Baggies at the turn of the year.

He has made just one league start and two further substitute appearances since arriving in a big money move from MLS.

He has had as many managers in that time as he has played league games, highlighting just how poor his fitness record has been since joining the club.

But the World Cup break represents a good chance for him to get back up to full speed in time for the second half of the season, and tonight’s game is a good chance for him to aid his recovery.