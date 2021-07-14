West Brom sent transfer warning amid Premier League interest in defender

Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell says it would be a “big blow” for the club if they were to lose centre back Kyle Bartley this summer.

Bartley joined West Brom back in 2018, and has since gone on to make just over 100 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He is however, out of contract at the end of next season, and now appears to be attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League.

It has recently been reported that Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Burnley are all keen on bringing Bartley back to the top-flight of English for next season.

Now though, it seems Campbell believes that that would prove to be a significant setback for West Brom if it happens.

Giving his verdict on those links, Campbell – who made 49 appearances and scored six goals for West Brom between 2005 and 2006 – told Football Insider: “Bartley was one of their best players last season so it would be a big blow to lose him. He was so consistent over the course of the season and for that reason, teams will covet him.

“You have got to give credit where credit is due. He has had a really good season. Even though they went down, he was a shining light.”

Can you get 20/20 on this West Brom celebrity supporters quiz?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball

Indeed, it seems Campbell would not be surprised to see Bartley back in the Premier League next season, as he went on to add: “I am not surprised that a few Premier League teams are interested in him. He is a good player and he has proven that he can play at that level.

“I’m sure West Brom will be desperate for him to stay but he might fancy returning to the Premier League.”

The Verdict

I do think that Campbell is right with what he is saying here.

Bartley was an impressive figure in the Premier League for the Baggies last season, and his experience in winning promotion from the Championship could certainly be useful for West Brom in the coming campaign.

As a result, it would no doubt be a big blow for them to lose him, although his contract situation could put them under pressure here, if an offer does indeed come in.

Indeed, you also feel that the prospect of a return to the Premier League would be tempting for Bartley, particularly given he is at an age where he may not get too many more chances to play at that level, meaning it may not be a big surprise if we see this deal happen this summer.