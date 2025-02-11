West Brom now boast something every promotion contender hopes to have – a proven Championship goalscorer.

The Baggies moved just in time to secure Adam Armstrong’s services on loan from Southampton for the rest of the campaign.

It was a nervy wait at the Hawthorns following the winter transfer window’s deadline, with the EFL eventually okaying the move after 14 hours.

But any remaining stress from deadline day was quickly forgotten about when Armstrong opened scores for Albion against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

With 15 Championship games remaining, the rest of the division has been warned – the Baggies now have a difference maker amongst their ranks.

Armstrong returns to Championship with play-off pedigree

The Newcastle United academy graduate is a classic case of a striker that struggles in the Premier League but is potent in the second tier, as demonstrated by his goalscoring debut at the weekend.

Adam Armstrong league goals per division (As of Feb. 11) Division Matches Goals Assists Premier League 88 6 6 Championship 233 78 33 League One 61 29 7

Whilst he was banging in the goals for Blackburn in the Championship many moons ago, his exploits last season for Southampton proved he can be relied upon to fire a team to promotion.

With the Baggies hoping to secure a play-off spot come May, Armstrong’s heroics at Wembley in last year’s play-off final is further proof that the 28-year-old could be the difference in the race for promotion.

Armstrong is well suited for the big games.

Aside from grabbing the only goal in a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley in May, the Geordie scored in both regular league meetings with the Whites to help Southampton to take six points from a promotion rival.

On top of dealing with the pressure of a tense promotion race, Armstrong has grown as a leader in recent seasons.

Apart from leading the way with his goals, Armstrong also wore the armband for large swathes of last campaign, highlighting the attacker’s leadership credentials.

Albion move sets up reunion with Tony Mowbray

Sometimes it takes a certain manager to get the best out of a player, a fact that bodes very well for West Brom and Armstrong.

Current head coach Mowbray has worked with the former England under-21 international at two previous clubs, Armstrong playing for his new boss at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

Including his maiden Baggies strike against Sheffield Wednesday, Armstrong has scored 85 goals in 201 games whilst managed by Mowbray, a very healthy record.

Mowbray now has one of his trusted lieutenants to lead the way – hopefully all the way to the Premier League.

Versatility and team-minded approach just as important as goals

Whilst Armstrong has primarily been brought to the Hawthorns for his goalscoring exploits, it is important to note that the former Blackburn man often prioritises the team’s performance.

Throughout his time at Southampton Armstrong has been deployed in a variety of positions, including as a striker, on both wings, or as an attacking midfielder.

Last season he proved that no matter where he played, he could still score goals.

His willingness to play in other positions will allow boss Mowbray to facilitate his many attacking options.

Mowbray has an abundance of riches in his frontline, namely Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana, Devante Cole, Josh Maja, Will Lankshear, and Mikey Johnston.

Armstrong is no stranger to setting his teammates up, as evidenced by his 33 assists at this level.

Adam Armstrong 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 44 Goals 21 Assists 13

Make no mistake – West Brom have recruited one of the best players of the 2023/24 Championship season, and must feel confident that Armstrong will prove pivotal again this year.