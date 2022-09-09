West Brom secure transfer agreement for non-league talent

West Brom have completed the signing of Aaron Harper-Bailey from Rushall Olympic, with the defender to link up with the development squad initially.

The youngster only joined the non-league outfit earlier this summer but he made an immediate impression at Dales Lane, impressing key figures at the club with his displays over the past few months.

And, he clearly caught the eye of scouts at Albion, as Birmingham Live have confirmed that Harper-Bailey has joined the Baggies.

Unsurprisingly, they state that the player will be part of the U21 squad at first, with the player aiming to impress Richard Beale and Deon Burton over the coming weeks and months as part of the squad.

He will join a talented group coming through at The Hawthorns, with boss Steve Bruce having given some academy graduates minutes earlier this season.

Ethan Ingram, Zac Ashworth and Reyes Cleary all started as Albion lost to Derby County in the League Cup last month, and they will hope to push for more minutes as the campaign progresses.

The verdict

This is not the sort of signing that’s going to get Albion fans excited as they are looking at players for the first-team, however that doesn’t mean this won’t be a smart addition in the years to come.

There needs to be a trust in the recruitment team and they have clearly identified Harper-Bailey as someone who has the talent to progress in the future.

So, it’s now down to the player to grasp what is a fantastic opportunity and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

