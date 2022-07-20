West Brom seal fresh player agreement amid Burnley transfer links

West Bromwich Albion have announced this afternoon that they have signed fresh terms with defender Dara O’Shea.

The 23-year-old has penned a contract that will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

This latest update comes after O’Shea had been been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns recently.

As per the Daily Mail, Burnley were ready to test the Baggies’ resolve to keep hold of the Irishman, with the Clarets needing reinforcements at the back following the departures of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, and Nathan Collins.

Prior to this new agreement, O’Shea had just one year remaining on his West Brom deal, which likely made him an attractive proposition for Vincent Kompany’s side.

O’Shea, though, said he is delighted that Albion has been and will continue to be his home going forwards.

“Albion has been my home for six years and I’m delighted that will be the case for at least another three.” the Republic of Ireland international told WBA club media.

25 quiz questions about West Brom managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 WHAT NATIONALITY IS TONY PULIS? SCOTTISH WELSH

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief.

“I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started. I know I’m not the only one.

“The lads have all worked tirelessly throughout pre-season and now we’re counting down the days for the new season to get underway.”

West Brom get their 2022/23 Championship campaign underway with an away trip to Middlesbrough on July 30th.

The Verdict

This is very sensible business for West Bromwich Albion.

Amid talk of Burnley making a bid, it was a smart move for the Baggies to tie O’Shea up further into the future.

The Republic of Ireland international can be a really key player for West Brom this term after suffering a bad injury last campaign.

With his future now sorted, it is one less thing for Steve Bruce to worry about with the Championship opener just around the corner