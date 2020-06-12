West Brom ruled out of striker hunt

West Bromwich Albion will not be pursuing a deal for Lyle Taylor this summer, as per the Express and Star.

The Albion are looking to earn themselves promotion into the Premier League this season and are well placed to do so.

It’s a wide-held belief, though, that next season they need to add in the goals from strikers department and new players for the final third will be needed.

With Lyle Taylor set to leave Charlton Athletic for free this summer, he is one man getting linked with a move to a whole host of clubs but, as per the report, the Baggies are not in the queue.

Indeed, they are perhaps looking for a more proven Premier League player given their likely destination and it remains to be seen who fits that particular bill.

The Verdict

Taylor is a good player and is set for a big opportunity somewhere but it will not be under Slaven Bilic at the Baggies by the looks of things.

Certainly, he is capable of playing at a high level but whether that is in the Premier League is hard to say after working his way up in England and in Scotland.

Who Albion do look to add to their attacking arsenal, meanwhile, will be seen over the summer months.