West Brom rocked by mid-term injury blow to key Valerien Ismael cog

West Brom are set for eight weeks without Daryl Dike after the striker picked up a hamstring injury, The Athletic reports.

Dike was signed for a reported £7m earlier in the transfer window, linking Valerien Ismael back up with the striker who thrived under him on loan with Barnsley last season.

The forward, though, has managed only two appearances since making the move from Orlando City earlier in the month, picking up a hamstring injury during the second-half of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Peterborough United in the Championship.

The Athletic report that Ismael is now set to be without Dike for around eight weeks, ruling him out until after March’s international break.

Scans on Monday revealed the extent of the USMNT international’s injury.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-West Brom players ever played for Wolves?

1 of 28 Oliver Burke? Yes No

Dike, 21, scored nine goals whilst on loan with Barnsley last season, firing Ismael’s Tykes side into the Championship play-offs.

The expectation at West Brom was that the forward could have a similar impact, having arrived permanently after 11 goals in only 19 MLS appearances in 2021.

However, Dike’s injury strikes at a time when the Baggies are seven points adrift of the automatic promotion race, despite a convincing win over Peterborough on the weekend gone by.

The Verdict

This is a huge blow for West Brom.

Dike’s signing earlier in January was the deal that Ismael wanted through, with the expectation that the forward was going to fire West Brom back into the top-two picture.

His two-month absence will now leave West Brom at risk of falling further behind and facing a play-off battle to return to the Premier League.

That’s disappointing for Ismael, whilst Dike will be frustrated that he hasn’t been able to come in at the Hawthorns and hit the ground running.

It’s going to be a frustrating couple of months for him personally.

Thoughts? Let us know!