West Brom rivalling Sheffield United in race for PL defender as potential price-tag outlined

West Brom have entered the race to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke this summer with the Baggies in the market for a new centre-back, according to The Sun.

Clarke has spent the last two seasons out on loan with Derby County in the Championship and he managed to deliver a number of impressive performances during his time with the Rams.

It is now being reported by The Sun that Brighton could look to cash in on him this summer following his latest return from a loan spell with Derby.

It has previously been reported that Sheffield United are interested in making a move for Clarke this summer. The Blades are believed to be eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Kean Bryan whose long-term future is in doubt at the moment.

According to the latest report from The Sun, West Brom are now ready to make a move for Clarke this summer and any move for him could be around the £5 million mark.

That comes with Valerien Ismael keen to strengthen his defensive options as he targets an instant return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This has makings of an excellent signing for West Brom to make this summer, with Clarke a player that is proven in the Championship and has a lot of quality to offer with his commanding presence at the back. The defender was a consistent performer for the Rams in his two loan spells with them but he now needs a settled permanent home with his chances of featuring for Brighton slim.

Clarke is still at the right age to be developed further and Ismael showed with his coaching at Barnsley that he can develop centre-backs and make them commanding players within his system. The 24-year-old would thrive under the 45-year-old and he would also add extra quality for the Baggies when playing out from the back.

Signing Clarke ahead of Sheffield United would be a major statement of intent from West Brom this summer and it would show that they are going all out to get back in the Premier League. This would be a transfer to get enthused about if it does end up happening.