West Brom rivalling Aston Villa for £10m-rated PL forward

West Bromwich Albion are rivalling fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the race to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, according to The Sun.

Obafemi enjoyed a productive season for Southampton in the Premier League managing to register three goals and two assists in 21 appearances, but with the likes of Danny Ings and Che Adams at the club the 20-year-old found it a challenge to force his way into the starting line-up.

West Brom are in need of adding to their attacking options this window as they look to get themselves ready for their Premier League return, and Obafemi with his pace and mobility up front would provide a very different and valuable option to the likes of Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu.

It is thought that Ralph Hasenhuttl still values the forward as key player for his side, but that the Saints could be prepared to allow him to leave for around £10 million, as both Aston Villa and West Brom continue to monitor the 20-year-old’s situation.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for West Brom with Obafemi a player who has already gained a lot of valuable Premier League experience with Southampton, and he will now probably be looking to establish himself as more of a first choice up front in the top-flight.

The forward has shown he has an eye for a goal and also has the ability to stretch teams in behind with his movement off the ball, which would provide a useful option to Slaven Bilic’s side who at the moment lack a really mobile centre forward option.

A £10 million valuation looks to be a fair one for the forward who should only continue to grow in value over the next few years, so at that price you feel West Brom would be very wise to turn their interest into something more concrete over the course of the transfer window.