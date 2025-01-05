West Bromwich Albion are vying to land a Championship play-off spot for the second consecutive season, after they finished fifth in the table last term.

The first half of the current campaign was a largely promising one for the Baggies, who established themselves as one of the best defensive sides in the second tier, while striker Josh Maja has been prolific at the other end of the field.

But the West Midlands side were dealt a major blow in late December, when popular boss Carlos Corberan departed the Hawthorns in late December in favour of joining hometown club Valencia, where he will face a testing La Liga relegation battle.

Somewhat surprisingly, though, the Baggies picked up two notably positive results during the festive period following Corberan's exit, as they held automatic promotion hopefuls Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane on 29th December, before defeating Preston North End 3-1 on New Year's Day.

Albion then made the decision to recall Caleb Taylor from his season-long loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers on 2nd January, which marked their first action of the January window.

Meanwhile, as the Baggies look to adjust to life following Corberan's departure, Football League World looks at two players the club should look to sign as soon as next week:

Richard Kone

As previously mentioned, the Hawthorns side have benefited from the services of striker Maja, who yet again showed his class when he scored a brace against Preston on 1st January.

However, beyond the impressive efforts of the former Sunderland man, the Baggies squad have generally struggled for goals this term, which is something the club will be eager to address sooner rather than later.

The answer to such problems could be waiting in League One, as Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone has been in among the goals on a regular basis for the Chairboys, and has helped his current club emerge as surprise title contenders in the third tier.

Kone was particularly impressive during the Chairboys' 3-1 victory over Peterborough United back in October, as he scored a hat-trick in just nine minutes, after being introduced to the action as a second-half substitute.

Furthermore, at just 21-years-old, the Ivorian still boasts bags of potential, which makes him an even more attractive potential acquisition for the Baggies.

His form for Wycombe indicates that he is more than capable of making the step-up to the Championship, and supporting Maja's goal-scoring efforts.

The Baggies will have to act fast though, as Football League World exclusively revealed last month that fellow second tier side Luton Town were weighing up a move for Kone's signature.

Harvey Knibbs

Another League One gem the Baggies should be setting their sights on is former Cambridge United man Harvey Knibbs, who has been electric since joining Reading during the summer of 2023.

Despite the severe financial restrictions the club have been under amid the failed ownership of Dai Yongge, Knibbs has been a shining light for the Royals, who scored 11 goals and created six assists in the third tier last season.

Harvey Knibbs 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 45 Starts 44 Goals 11 Assists 6

He has been dangerous in the final third so far this campaign too, and scored a brace against former club Cambridge on New Year's Day, helping the Royals seal a 3-1 win away from home.

Knibbs has also proven his ability to produce the goods against tough opposition, as he got himself on the scoresheet against promotion challengers Huddersfield Town in September, and also bagged his side's equaliser against Wycombe during a 1-1 draw last month.

Despite their financial hardship, Reading are mounting a serious play-off chase this term, but the Baggies could offer the 25-year-old a deserved early opportunity to ply his trade in the Championship.