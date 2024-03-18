West Bromwich Albion's 2023/24 season has been one of immense progress, both on and off the pitch.

Many have credited head coach Carlos Corberan after he was able to transform the side's fortunes on a shoestring budget and boardroom uncertainty in the first half of the season, before the positive momentum on the field was matched by the greatly anticipated takeover of the club last month.

After rarely seeing former chairman Guochuan Lai attend any fixtures either at The Hawthorns or on the road, new chairman Shilen Patel has already endeared himself to the loyal Albion supporters after already establishing a greater connection than what was felt during the Chinese businessman's eight-year tenure in B71.

Jed Wallace reveals first impressions of Shilen Patel

One of the more senior figures under Corberan has been club captain Jed Wallace, who has showcased his leadership abilities throughout what was an unsettling period for all connected with the club prior to Patel's acquisition of an 87.8% stake in February, as Albion came close to reaching the play-offs last May before already cementing their position in the top six at present this term.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Wallace was left impressed by the encouragement Patel has already shown the side who have been one of the Championship's form teams since the turn of the year.

The first meeting between the new chairman and the squad came prior to Albion's entertaining 2-2 draw in West London against QPR on March 6th.

“He spoke to us before the QPR game and came to introduce himself to the lads - to be honest, it was very motivational what he said to us," the 29-year-old began. “He said we have an opportunity to make the fans really proud this season - and we shouldn’t take that opportunity for granted. It was great to see him, he had a pre-match meal with us."

"Things like that go a long way, being around a group of players, and I know he’s keen to come and watch a lot of our games, and that’s the way it should be. From the ground staff upwards, we all feel as though we’re pushing in the right direction," Wallace continued.

"From the first day of the season..." - Jed Wallace makes claim on West Brom strengths

Wallace isn't the only man to hold such a strong viewpoint regarding the quality of this Albion side, which has a nice blend of flair from the likes of Grady Diangana and Tom Fellows, as well as crucial experience from the likes of himself, Kyle Bartley and Okay Yokuslu, among others.

Earlier on in the season, centre-back Semi Ajayi stated that there was "confidence from the first day of the season" that Albion could be among the front-runners in the second tier, and now those sentiments have very much been echoed by Wallace as we enter the season's home straight.

Saturday's 2-0 win against Bristol City, in which the winger-turned centre-forward at present notched his fourth of the season, continued their strong home form, which has been a key facet in their play-off ambitions - accumulating 42 of their 66 points on home turf.

“We always knew the quality we had here - and the manager we have," he added. "We’ve done well as a club - we kept the noise to a minimum. There’s not been the negativity around the club because how well the team have done."

He concluded: “I said from the first day of the season we’ve been united at the training ground - and with the fans. They’ve stayed patient with us, because games now are like a game of chess - it’s not like it was 10 years ago where it’s been bang bang bang, but that’s how the top teams play these days.”

West Bromwich Albion's promotion prospects

As revealed by Wallace, Patel's viewpoint that this squad has the chance to make the supporters proud more than rings true, after the troublesome times they've had to endure off the pitch.

If Albion were to secure promotion via the play-offs, then this season would very much go down in the B71 history books given the circumstances, and you certainly wouldn't rule out their chances.

The win against the Robins solidified their top six position and narrowed the gap between themselves and Southampton to just seven points, extending their unbeaten run to ten games in the process.

West Brom have certainly proved more than a match for the top sides in this league, taking four points off both Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the regular season, and with the quality in their squad, such as the on-loan Celtic man Mikey Johnston, there is hope that they could end their three-year exile from the Premier League.