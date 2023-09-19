It looks as though Josh Maja is set for a significant spell on the sidelines in the early stages of his West Brom career.

That's after the Baggies revealed that the striker is expected to be out for around eight weeks, after suffering an ankle injury in his side's goalless draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

How has Maja's West Brom career gone so far?

Maja joined West Brom back in the summer transfer window, returning to England to link up with the Championship side on a free transfer, after his contract with French club Bordeaux expired.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Baggies, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2025/26 season.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Since then however, Maja has rather struggled to establish himself in the starting lineup for Carlos Corberan's side.

All five of the striker's Championship appearances this season have been from the bench, and while he has looked bright in some of those outings, he is yet to score for the club.

Now though, it appears that it may be some time yet before the 24-year-old is able to feature again for West Brom, after the club issued an update on the injury that he picked up in second half stoppage time in his side's clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

What have West Brom said about Maja's injury?

Providing an update on the setback suffered by Maja against the Robins, it has now been confirmed by West Brom that the striker has suffered torn ankle ligaments.

As a result, the club are expecting the 24-year-old to be out of action for a period of around eight weeks, with the striker set to have a period of rest before beginning his rehabilitation.

The club's medical staff therefore believe that Maja will be ready to return to action for the Baggies, after the international break.

Which West Brom games could Maja miss while he is injured?

If Maja was to return to action immediately after the November international break, the striker would be missing West Brom's next ten games.

That run of fixtures sees them host Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth, QPR and Hull at The Hawthorns, while also travelling to face Watford, Preston, Birmingham, Coventry and Southampton.

West Brom currently sit 13th in the Championship table, having taken eight points from six league since the start of the campaign.

How big a blow will Maja's absence be for West Brom?

It does feel like this can be considered a somewhat significant setback for the Baggies.

Maja is a bright attacking option who has shown throughout his career that he knows just how to find the back of the net, and given he may have been hoping to break into the starting XI soon, his absence could be a significant one.

Indeed, with Daryl Dike also still absent through injury, the Baggies are now left with just Brandon Thomas-Asante fit and available to fill the centre forward role.

That means Corberan is now walking something of a tightrope in a vital position for the next couple of months, so it does feel as though this injury to Maja has come at a particularly bad time for West Brom.