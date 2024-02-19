Highlights West Brom fans can breathe easy with reports that their new owners would move on from Carlos Corberan thought to be wide of the mark.

Times are changing at West Bromwich Albion, with the long-awaited takeover of the club set to be confirmed in the coming days.

This is a major relief for the loyal Albion supporters, who have seen a dark cloud hang over their football club for quite some time under the ownership of Guochuan Lai.

Despite the off-field uncertainty, Carlos Corberan has done a remarkable job at The Hawthorns on somewhat of a shoestring budget, in comparison to a number of sides who also harbour ambitions of a return to the Premier League.

Supporters can breathe a sigh of relief amid latest Carlos Corberan news

The aforementioned breaking news which came out of B71 in recent days saw Florida-based business person Shilen Patel, alongside his father, Dr Kiran C. Patel, acquired an 87.8% stake in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited - the club's parent holdings company.

As we've seen on numerous occasions in the past, new investment in clubs has often seen a whirlwind of rumours circulate regarding the future of current employees.

And on this exception, the Baggies were no different, as reports from Italy suggested that Torino's Ivan Juric had been offered a lucrative contract in excess of £2m per season depending on performance-related bonuses.

Whilst the Croatian has a decent stock from his exploits in Italy, this created some form of doubt among supporters. As is so often referenced, you only have to look at events at local rivals Birmingham City between October and January, when John Eustace was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

However, it was reported by John Percy of the Telegraph that Corberan's place in the dugout will remain secure, and that he will receive the backing he needs in the long run.

The future with Carlos Corberan at West Brom

In the long-term, Corberan and supporters will be hoping that the 40-year-old gets a first crack at Premier League management with the club, but in order to attain such an opportunity, recent developments will give much needed stability for the remainder of this Championship season.

Given the remarkable job the Spaniard has done with uncertainty lingering, it's a mouth-watering prospect for the Albion faithful to think about what he could mastermind with a stable future.

His managerial record since taking charge in October 2022 has made him one of the most respected managers outside of the Premier League. Taking the club from rock-bottom of the league to within a whisker of the play-offs, accumulating 52 points from 30 games and a win percentage of 53%.

Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion Championship Record (*As of February 17th 2024) W D L Win % Position 2022/23 16 4 10 53 9th 2023/24 15 7 10 48 *5th

This season, Albion have been the strongest force outside of the runaway top four, with home form and the third-best defence in the league being key factors.

Only three teams have left this part of the West Midlands with maximum points, with Leicester City and Southampton joined by Corberan's former club Huddersfield Town. In 17 games at The Hawthorns, West Brom have conceded just 0.76 goals per game, with an overall tally of 13 goals conceded on home turf.

Despite being in a play-off position since a statement 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town on November 25th, Albion's position in the play-offs is far from secure, which in a way adds greater importance that Corberan's long-term future seems secured.

It would have been a potential recipe for disaster at this time of the season to see uncertainty mount, regardless of his previous exploits.

A 2-0 defeat to the aforementioned Saints on Friday night, which saw the head coach sent off by Sam Allison for a bizzare incident on touchline, has opened the door for play-off rivals to narrow the gap on the Baggies.

However, they have a great chance to put things right in the space of the next week, with crucial away trips against Plymouth Argyle and Hull City.

Regardless of what division they're playing their football in come August, supporters can rest assured that Patel isn't going to make such a controversial decision so early in his tenure as chairman.

That is a huge relief given the impressive job that Corberan has done at The Hawthorns so far.