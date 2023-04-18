West Brom have confirmed the extent of Daryl Dike’s injury.

The American is set to miss between six and nine months of action following the decision to undergo surgery for an Achilles injury.

The forward was stretchered off just before half time on Sunday afternoon after he landed awkwardly.

Karlan Grant replaced him in the side as the team went on to win 2-1 to keep their play-off hopes alive.

How big of a blow is Daryl Dike’s injury at West Brom?

Dike will not return for the remainder of the season and will now also miss the beginning of the next campaign following a terrible injury.

The club confirmed via a statement on their official website the extent of the issue.

A full rupture of his Achilles tendon has been suffered, which will require a surgery to repair.

It is hoped that he can make his return to the team before the end of the year, with Albion’s medical and sports science team set to provide their support on his road to recovery.

How important to West Brom was Dike?

The 22-year-old has suffered rotten luck since joining the club in January 2022, initially missing most of the end of the previous season due to fitness issues.

Dike has only made 14 starts this campaign as he has continued to be plagued by injury.

The striker has bagged seven goals and one assist during his 23 league appearances, and was finally finding his rhythm in recent months under Carlos Corberan.

So this setback will come as a big blow to the team and to the player.

Grant is expected to take his place in the team for the remaining weeks of the season, with the Baggies currently 11th in the Championship table.

Corberan’s side return to action this evening when they visit relegation threatened Blackpool.

Albion have a three point gap to the play-off places with just five games remaining.

Can West Brom seal promotion without Dike?

West Brom do have a game in hand on most of their play-off rivals, but the absence of Dike will come as a blow.

The US international had finally put together a good run of games in the team and was scoring important goals.

Grant only has three goals from 26 league appearances and is a level below what Dike has brought to the team this season.

This will make life tougher for the Baggies, but a play-off place is still achievable.