West Brom respond to West Ham United transfer offer

West Brom have rejected a bid lower than £10million from West Ham for Sam Johnstone, according to the Athletic.

Johnstone, who was called up to England’s Euro 2020 squad, is expected to leave the Hawthorns before the start of the season.

The 28-year-old kept only six clean sheets in 37 Premier League appearances last term, but his form towards the end of the season was impressive and his performances were also eye-catching.

West Ham United have now began to show an interest in Johnstone, as they plan for life after 36-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

And now, according to the Athletic, West Brom have rejected a bid from West Ham which falls lower than their £10million valuation of the player.

Johnstone is out of contract at the end of next season, though, meaning that he could be available to sign on a free transfer.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring Johnstone’s situation in the West Midlands, so a move could be made for the shot-stopper.

The Verdict

It’s nice to see West Brom showing a bit of ambition here and showing that they won’t accept a cut-price fee for one of their best players.

Let’s face it, Johnstone is probably too good for the Championship and he is expected to leave this summer, but West Brom need to hold out for as much as they can for the goalkeeper.

If they can get over £10million for a player who is out of contract at the end of next season, then that would be a shrewd bit of business for the club.