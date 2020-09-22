West Brom reportedly weighing up swoop for Championship star

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly looking at a move for Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew, according to Ghana Soccer Net.

The Albion have had a tough start to the season in the Premier League with them shipping eight goals combined against Leicester City and Everton in their opening two games.

Of course, those fixtures were always going to be tough given the quality those sides possess but Slaven Bilic and his players will be eager to get results on the board as soon as possible now.

He could be looking to add to his side further this transfer window, then, and Ayew is apparently of interest, though it remains to be seen whether Albion make an offer for the player.

The Verdict

The Baggies have needed to add to their attack in this transfer window and could still do with further options up top.

It’s been a baptism of fire for them so far in the Premier League but against Everton in the first-half they actually looked fairly decent and Slaven Bilic will want to build on that.

Ayew could be the latest arrival at the club, then, but it remains to be seen whether this is just speculation or whether there is more behind it.