West Brom reportedly suffer transfer blow on six-cap international

West Bromwich Albion have failed in their quest to get an extension to recruit Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate, according to an update from journalist Pipe Sierra.

The 23-year-old previously looked set to sign the Colombian on a season-long loan deal along with Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah – but they have seemingly failed to meet the deadline to bring both to The Hawthorns.

Onomah is reportedly waiting in a hotel in Birmingham to find out whether his deal to join the Baggies is still alive, with Steve Bruce keen on recruiting more midfielder options.

This comes following the departure of Alex Mowatt to Middlesbrough and though Bruce now has Quevin Castro at his disposal after seeing his loan spell at Burton Albion cut short, the 61-year-old would ideally want more options in the middle of the park.

Although the Onomah deal isn’t certain to collapse at this stage, it looks as though the second-tier side now have no chance of bringing in the Colombia international and he will remain at the Amex Stadium for now.

With this, Martin Kelly could end up being their only last-minute arrival of the window with the ex-Crystal Palace man already confirmed to have signed a deal following his departure from Selhurst Park.

The Verdict:

Unfortunately, the Baggies may only have themselves to blame in this situation because they should have had replacements in for those that had left before deadline day arrived.

They may have been operating within a limited budget – but several areas needed to be addressed with another central defender needed even without Ajayi’s injury, as well as a central midfielder and another forward to provide them with enough attacking firepower.

Thankfully for them, they aren’t doomed yet with the free-agent window remaining open throughout the year, but they will be limited in who they can bring in with many of the best out-of-contract players being recruited earlier in the summer.

The likes of Sol Bamba and former Baggie Andy Carroll are still available though as potential options along with Fabian Delph who can operate in the middle of the park, though the latter’s fitness record does have to be questioned as well as Carroll’s.

They aren’t going to get perfect free agents at this stage though – and one of their better options may be Massimo Luongo at this point – with the Australian still out of contract at this stage.