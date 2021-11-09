West Brom: Remember Jerome Thomas? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Jerome Thomas was a decent enough performer for West Brom during his four seasons at the Hawthorns and he played a role in helping to take the Baggies back into the Premier League.

The Baggies made the move for Thomas in the summer of 2009 following his departure from Portsmouth. The attacker arrived at the Hawthorns after he had first had two trials with Hull City and Wolves but the pair both opted against adding him to their Premier League squads.

It was hoped that Thomas could add some vital extra quality to West Brom’s attack in the Championship as they aimed to try and make an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2009–10 season. The forward managed to score his first goal for the club in his seventh appearances in a five-goal thrashing of Middlesbrough.

Overall, Thomas enjoyed a strong first season with West Brom, despite him getting sent off against his former employers Arsenal in a League Cup tie. He ended the campaign with a career high tally of eight goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, seven of which were in the Championship.

That saw him play a vital role in West Brom securing an immediate return to the top-flight. During the next two seasons Thomas played a key role in helping the Baggies establish themselves in the Premier League. The attacker scored four goals in 65 appearances during those two campaigns.

However, the 2012–13 season saw Thomas fall down the pecking order at the Hawthorns and he was able to make just ten league appearances. While he was also sent out on a loan spell to Leeds United where he made seven appearances and scored once in that time.

West Brom allowed Thomas to leave the club the following summer and he went on to sign for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2013 ahead of their return to the Premier League. It was an unsuccessful spell with the Eagles though where he made just 12 appearances in two seasons and was most remembered for being fined by Tony Pulis for diving.

After leaving Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015, it took Thomas until February of the next year to get fixed up with another club. That came with him joining Rotherham United where he made just six goalless Championship appearances.

Thomas’ career eventually came to an end after a brief spell at Port Vale during the 2016–17 season where he scored once in 26 appearances.

The former West Brom attacker has recently been appointed as the Academy Area Coordinator for London at Everton after previously working as a scout for Chelsea.