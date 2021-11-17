West Brom: Remember Claudio Yacob? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Born in Carcarañá, Argentina, Claudio Yacob came through the ranks at Racing Club, before making his debut at first-team level in 2006.

The holding midfielder spent six years with the Argentine outfit, accumulating over 150 appearances and scoring seven times in the process.

Yacob was called up for international duty for the first time in 2011, playing twice that calendar year, which proves to be his only ever caps.

Yacob penned down a three-year deal at West Brom in 2012, with The Baggies operating at Premier League level at the time.

The defensive midfielder proceeded to feature in 30 league games for the Midlands club that season, before adding a further 130 league matches in five more years with the club.

In Jun 2018, Yacob departed The Hawthorns for Nottingham Forest, with the Argentine securing a two-year deal with The Reds.

Making 16 appearances during his first season at The City Ground, he was then relieved of his services midway through his second campaign at Forest, after not featuring all season.

Yacob returned to South America after his Forest release, but he headed for Uruguayan club Nacional where has appeared 16 times in the league.

Heading back to his home country at the end of that campaign, Yacob joined top tier side Huracán.

The former Baggies midfielder has played 14 times this season for the Argentine outfit, with his side currently 10th in the table.