West Brom register interest in signing Premier League forward

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle, according to a report from Peterborough Today.

Gayle has struggled for consistent game time with Steve Bruce’s side this season, having made just 16 appearances in all competitions this term, with the majority of those coming from the substitutes bench.

The forward has previously had a spell with the Baggies, having spent last year’s campaign on loan with the club as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Aston Villa in their play-off semi-final.

Gayle hit 24 goals in 41 appearances for West Brom in his season with the club, and might feel as though he has unfinished business at The Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic’s side are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are just a point adrift of league-leaders Leeds United with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Baggies picked up a crucial three points against Sheffield Wednesday in their last match, and will be keen to put together a positive run of results from now until the end of the 2019/20 season, with promotion a real possibility.

They’re next in action when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with the Tigers targeting a three points of their own to boost their survival chances in the Championship.

Can you identify these West Brom players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Callum Robinson Grady Diangana Rayhaan Tulloch Hal Robson-Kanu

The Verdict:

I can see their logic with this one.

Gayle hasn’t featured anywhere near enough with Newcastle United, and I’m still surprised that the Magpies weren’t willing to loan him out in the January transfer window.

I think that he would have been the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw, as they’re still struggling to find a striker that can score consistently at this level in the Championship.

But Gayle is more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in my eyes, and should be a transfer target for the Baggies regardless of which division they’re playing their football in next season.