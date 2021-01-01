West Brom register interest in signing EFL midfielder

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough winger Duncan Watmore according to the Daily Mail.

Watmore is out-of-contract with the Championship side on 17th January, after signing a short-term contract with the club back in November.

The midfielder was previously on the books with Sunderland, but became a free agent at the end of the 2019/20 season, after an injury-hit spell with the Black Cats.

Watmore has made an impressive impact with Middlesbrough this season, and has scored five goals and been on hand to provide a single assist in eight appearances for Neil Warnock’s side.

Boro have taken many teams by surprise this season in the Championship, and are currently sat ninth in the second-tier standings after 21 matches.

It appears as though Watmore’s strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with West Brom registering their interest in landing his signature in the near future.

The 26-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension with Middlesbrough, but has been offered a new deal by Neil Warnock’s side, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll extend his stay with the Championship club, with West Brom keen on a deal to sign Watmore.

The Baggies are currently sat 19th in the Premier League table, and currently find themselves five points adrift of safety heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

West Brom definitely need reinforcements in the January transfer window, and Watmore could provide them with a solid option in wide areas.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether he’d be a good signing for Middlesbrough not so long ago, but he’s certainly proven me wrong, and has been a key member of their squad that are looking to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship.

If he can stay injury-free, then I think this could be a shrewd bit of business by Sam Allardyce’s side.