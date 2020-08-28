West Brom register interest in signing EFL forward

West Brom have been offered the chance to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Watford are having to adjust to life back in the Championship, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season after a disappointing league campaign.

The Hornets are looking to trim the wage bill ahead of their return to the second-tier, with Deeney being amongst one of their highest earners at the club.

The forward signed for Watford in 2010, and has gone on to score 133 goals in 398 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a firm fans favourite.

But it is reported by The Telegraph that West Brom are interested in signing the 32-year-old, although it remains to be seen as to whether a formal offer has been submitted as of yet.

Chronicle Live have previously reported that Newcastle United have been offered the chance to land Deeney’s signature ahead of the new season.

West Brom will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship last season under the guidance of Slaven Bilic.

Watford’s first game back in the second-tier is against Middlesbrough on 11th September, where they’ll be hoping to start this year’s league campaign with a positive result.

The Verdict:

He could prove to be a decent addition for West Brom.

Deeney has experience of playing in the Premier League with Watford, and I think he’s more than capable of leading the line for the Baggies this coming season.

It’s no surprise to see Watford looking at cashing-in on Deeney though, as they’ll need to adjust financially to life back in the Championship.

I think it’s only a matter of time before he is to leave the club, with Newcastle United also being offered the chance to land his signature.