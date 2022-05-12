West Brom receive multiple loan proposals for exciting 19-year-old

West Brom have received several offers from clubs who are eager to take on centre-back Caleb Taylor on loan next season, as per a report from the Shropshire Star.

The 19-year-old was handed his Championship debut at the weekend during the club’s 4-0 victory over Barnsley, with Taylor playing the last 28 minutes.

Playing 20 times for the Albion in Premier League 2, Taylor has been an integral part of the club’s U23s, consistently impressing in the process.

The report states that Steve Bruce is expected to monitor the teenager during pre-season and will be assessing if he will be ready to feature for the Championship club next season.

If it is deemed that some additional experience is required in his development, then he is likely to be the subject of several offers, with sides from League One and League 2 already in conversation with the Baggies.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out because he may have seen more first-team minutes this season if the Baggies were not so well stacked in that position.

However, he now finds himself in a position where an impressive pre-season could throw him straight into Bruce’s plans, with the exciting defender impressing on a consistent basis with the club’s U23s.

If Bruce believes that some more experience is required before he can be integrated into the first team regularly, then it will also be interesting to see what calibre of club is trusted with his immediate development.

Given the fact that League One clubs are monitoring his situation, it will be no surprise if the temporary destination would be in the third tier.