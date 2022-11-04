West Brom receive major player boost amid Karlan Grant injury update

West Bromwich Albion striker Karlan Grant will miss the Baggies’ two matches before the break for the FIFA World Cup due to an ankle injury – but Daryl Dike could be welcomed back to the matchday squad against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, per Lewis Cox of the Express & Star.

Grant, who is Albion’s record signing at £15 million, is often a constant source of frustration for supporters, with his goal tally of just three in 17 appearances this season being one of the reasons as to why the club are languishing in the relegation zone of the Championship.

The 25-year-old will now have to be taken out of the firing line though after picking up an ankle injury against Blackpool in midweek, leaving him on the sidelines for around three to four weeks.

That will give a chance to other Baggies forwards though, including Brandon Thomas-Asante and potentially 18-year-old Reyes Cleary, but the club have been bolstered by the return to full training of Dike.

The USA international has appeared just three times since his arrival in January from Orlando City after being plagued by injuries, with his only outing of the 2022-23 season coming in the opening contest of the campaign against Middlesbrough.

Dike has been sidelined with a thigh problem since, but he will now be assessed ahead of West Brom’s trip to the capital to face QPR this weekend with a view to including him in the squad.

The Verdict

Karlan Grant is perhaps scapegoated too often by West Brom fans, but with his price-tag comes a lot of expectation, and that is expectation that hasn’t and may never be fulfilled.

And whilst he will be gutted to be sidelined with an ankle injury until football returns in December, perhaps the break will do him good and it will be a chance to recharge his batteries for the rest of the season.

The return of Dike though is particularly an exciting one, especially when the club forked out a small fortune earlier in the year to bring him to The Hawthorns.

We have seen when the American was at Barnsley what he can do on his day, but even if he is passed fit to take some kind of part this weekend, don’t expect him to be thrown in from the start at the deep end as his injury issues since his arrival have been very apparent.