West Brom receive irritating injury news as key fixtures loom

West Bromwich Albion will be without Alex Mowatt until after the November international break.

Mowatt last featured for West Brom in their 1-0 victory over Birmingham City in mid-October, but he was replaced shortly after the hour due to injury.

A foot problem has kept the summer signing out of the side since then and his absence is set to continue.

As per Steve Madeley at The Athletic, Valerien Ismael has ruled Mowatt out of the upcoming fixtures West Brom have against Hull City and Middlesbrough, as the Baggies look to recover from Saturday’s crushing 3-0 loss to Fulham – a result that’s left them five points adrift of the automatic promotion picture.

Mowatt has starred since swapping Barnsley for West Brom back in the summer.

The 26-year-old has made 12 appearances, scoring three goals and registering one assist, alongside winning a number of Goal of the Month competitions.

His strikes against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City stand out in the Championship this term.

In his absence, West Brom have lost two of three fixtures, losing out to Swansea City and then Fulham.

The Fulham loss was particularly crushing and came via an Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick.

The Verdict

There’s very little denying just how important Mowatt is to West Brom and their way of playing under Ismael.

He’s had a super start to life at the Hawthorns and West Brom look a poorer side without him in the middle of the park.

It isn’t just his goals, it’s his use of the ball, ability to press out of possession and understanding of the 3-4-3 system that West Brom lean on. He was one of the summer’s key signings and losing him for any period was always going to hurt.

West Brom need two wins to get that feel-good factor back at the club. They are more than capable of turning Hull and Boro over. However, without Mowatt is does become more difficult.

Thoughts? Let us know!