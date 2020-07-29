West Brom readying transfer offer for 79-time international

West Bromwich Albion are readying a bid in the region of £6.3m for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to Fanatik.

Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer as the Baggies prepare for a return to Premier League football, and Croatia international Vida could be set to arrive at the Hawthorns.

Vida has made 86 appearances for Besiktas since joining from Dynamo Kiev in 2018, and still has another two years left on his contract in Turkey.

The 31-year-old defender has also made 79 appearances for the Croatian national side since making his international debut in 2010, where he played under Bilic.

It is claimed by Fanatik that following their promotion to the Premier League, West Brom are readying a bid in the region of £6.3m for Vida.

It is also claimed that the player’s £57,000-a-week wages are a “burden” on Besiktas, with their president understood to be keen to get rid of the defender this summer.

The Verdict

Vida is obviously an experienced player who has real pedigree, and he has been a key player for Besiktas.

I think he could add real leadership in defence alongside Semi Ajayi and Ahmed Hegazi, and I think competition for places is exactly what Albion need ahead of next season back in the Premier League.

His wages do look like they will be quite high, though, so it’s important that the board don’t do anything that will risk future transfers, as they need to address various areas of the squad ahead of 2020/21.