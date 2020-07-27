West Brom readying multi-million pound bid for midfielder as future remains uncertain

West Bromwich Albion are ready to launch a bid in the region of €10m for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic, according to A Bola.

Krovinovic spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with West Bromwich Albion, playing a key role in the Baggies’ promotion to the Premier League.

The Croatian attacking midfielder scored three goals and added four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, and overall, he produced a series of impressive performances for Slaven Bilic’s side.

West Brom could now look to sign Krovinovic on a permanent basis, with the Croatian’s future at Benfica reportedly up in the air.

Speaking to Croatian website Vecernji at the weekend, the 24-year-old said: “I don’t know yet. The Championship has just ended and we have not yet started negotiations.

“The situation in Benfica has changed a bit, coach Lage, who didn’t use me, left, and if he had stayed at the club, I would surely have been even closer to staying in England.

“There is no clause in my loan agreement according to which WBA can buy me out, so not everything is under my control if the new coach Jesus wants to keep me.”

According to A Bola, West Brom are now ready to offer €10m for Krovinovic’s signature, as they prepare to embark on life back in the top-flight.

Krovinovic has only played 28 times for Benfica, but a change in managers from Bruno Lage to Jorge Jesus could mean that he wants to have a look at his squad first-hand, before letting any players leave.

The Verdict

Krovinovic endured a decent campaign at West Brom, though I’m not sure he’s worth €10m to be honest.

He was a decent performer for the Baggies but didn’t really turn games on their head, and I think it the money could be better spent elsewhere.

If they can afford it, then why not go for it, but they should address other areas of the pitch first and foremost.