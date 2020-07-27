West Brom ready to step up pursuit of free agent following release by PL club

West Bromwich Albion are set to step up their interest in defender Jeremy Ngakia following his departure from West Ham, according to The Sun (27th July, Goals pull-out, page 17).

West Ham announced last month that Ngakia would be leaving the London Stadium upon the expiry of his contract, and he is now on the lookout for a new club.

The 19-year-old full-back made five first-team appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers this season, after coming through the ranks at the London club.

ExWHUEmployee claimed last month that West Brom were interested in signing Ngakia, as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season in the Premier League.

Now, The Sun claim that West Brom are set to step up their pursuit of Ngakia, who left West Ham after failing to agree fresh terms on a deal worth £20,000-a-week.

It is also claimed that Schalke are also interested in signing Ngakia, but Albion will be keen to land the teenager on a free transfer this summer.

Nathan Ferguson left West Brom last month and is now on Crystal Palace’s books, leaving Darnell Furlong as their out-and-out right-back.

The Verdict

It makes sense to bring in another right-back this summer, and Ngakia could be a decent option.

It might cost a little bit more in wages than usual, but given that he will be available to sign for free, it will make up for it.

He is a powerful, quick, strong player and he could be a good option for the Baggies in 2020/21.