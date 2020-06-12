West Brom ready to pip Celtic for 23-goal ace who is ‘definitely for sale’

As per a report from Football Insider, West Brom are ready to try and beat Celtic to the signing of Peterborough United attacker Ivan Toney in the summer window.

Toney has had a superlative season in League One, with 23 goals in all competitions and fine displays in multiple games this campaign.

Indeed, he was looking to get Posh promoted but season curtailment will see them miss out on the chance to do that and now it remains to be seen just where he is going to end up.

Barry Fry has said that he is ‘definitely for sale,’ and it looks as though the Hoops and the Baggies are ready to battle for his signature.

West Brom, of course, are looking to return to the Premier League but could do with a striker on form and Toney is exactly that at the moment.

The Verdict

What a player Toney is becoming and his season at Peterborough has really shot him to prominence.

Posh have a knack of making strikers and Toney is the latest to have delivered the goods for them, with them set to make a tidy profit if he does move on.

Where he goes, though, remains to be seen as Albion and the Scottish giants battle for his services.