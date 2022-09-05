West Brom ready to capitalise on Burnley summer decision

West Bromwich Albion are set to offer free agent defender Erik Pieters a contract as Steve Bruce looks to bolster his squad, according to Lancs Live.

The Championship club had a busy end to the summer transfer window but saw loan moves for Fulham’s Josh Onomah and Brighton’s Steven Alzate fall through on deadline day.

The window is now closed but Albion can still strengthen via the free agent market and it appears they’re set to do so.

Lancs Live has reported that West Brom are now ready to offer Pieters a contract as Bruce looks to add squad depth.

The 34-year-old defender was released by Burnley earlier in the summer and is currently training with the Baggies.

Pieters is a left-back by trade but has shown versatility in the past – featuring as a left-back and further forward during his time with the Clarets.

He spent three seasons at Turf Moor and may be more recognisable to fans of English football for his long stint with Stoke City.

The Dutchman started his career at FC Utrecht before joining PSV Eindhoven and then the Potters.

The Verdict

It makes a lot of sense for Bruce to turn to the free agent market to try and bolster his squad, particularly in defensive areas.

Martin Kelly was the only defender signed by Albion in the window and in what is set to be a congested Championship season, depth is likely to be vital.

Pieters is in the twilight of his career but his 200-plus Premier League experiences speak for themselves and he should be a reliable squad option.

Clearly, he’s impressed the West Brom coaches enough to justify a contract and it appears he could be set to join the club permanently soon as they look to capitalise on Burnley’s decision to let him leave.