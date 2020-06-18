West Brom ready to agree deal with 23-year-old

As per a report from the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion are ready to offer Alex Palmer a three-year deal as the goalkeeper continues to develop under the Baggies’ guise.

The stopper was out on loan this season with Plymouth Argyle and had a productive campaign but, with League Two coming to a halt, the 23-year-old is now back training with the Baggies.

He’ll be looking to learn as much as possible during this period, then, as the club looks to return to the Premier League in the coming weeks, and it appears what he has shown during his time with the Pilgrims has been enough to keep him within the Albion set-up.

At 23, he is still very young for a goalkeeper and it is clear the Baggies want to see what he can do over the coming seasons – with more loans perhaps on the horizon at a higher level than League Two.

The Verdict

This will be a real boost for Palmer who will be pleased to see that what he has done in recent months with Plymouth has been enough to convince Albion to keep him around a while yet.

A three-year deal is certainly a positive and, in the next three years, he’ll be looking to force his way into the first-team picture at the Hawthorns.