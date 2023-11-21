Highlights West Brom's decision to let Taylor Gardner-Hickman join Bristol City in the summer transfer window is seen as strange by former defender Paul Robinson.

Gardner-Hickman, who had become a regular feature for West Brom, has made 60 appearances for the club and scored two goals.

However, the 21-year-old was allowed to join Championship rivals Bristol City on loan in the summer, with the option to buy.

It was a strange decision by West Brom to allow Taylor Gardner-Hickman to join Bristol City in the summer transfer window.

That's according to the Baggies' former defender Paul Robinson, who believes the 21-year-old would have been a useful player to have at The Hawthorns for the current campaign.

How has Gardner-Hickman's career gone so far?

Having come through the academy ranks with West Brom, the versatile defender had become something of a regular feature for the Baggies over the past couple of seasons.

In total, Gardner-Hickman has made 60 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, scoring two goals in that time.

But despite that, the defender was still allowed to move on during this summer's transfer window, joining fellow Championship side Bristol City.

That move to Ashton Gate is an initial loan, that includes the option for the Robins to make the deal permanent come the end of the season.

Since making his move to the club, Gardner-Hickman has featured 13 times in all competitions for the Robins, and it seems Robinson believes West Brom may live to regret letting the defender make that move.

What has Robinson said about West Brom sending Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City?

With a number of injuries taking their toll on the Baggies' squad at this moment in time, manager Carlos Corberan finds himself limited in terms of the options he has to work with.

As a result, Robinson believes that the decision to let Gardner-Hickman go in the summer, could potentially be one that comes back and costs the club at some point in the near future.

Speaking about the job that Corberan has done with West Brom this season, the former defender - who made 238 appearances in total for the club between 2003 and 2009 - told The Express and Star: “I think at this moment in time he’s done a great job, especially with the limited funds he’s had to work with.

“The squad is down to the bare bones, he’s had to let players go – good players in my eyes, like Taylor Gardner-Hickman, good footballers who you’d keep as squad players, I found that strange.”

Where are West Brom and Bristol City in the Championship?

Right now, both West Brom and Bristol City looks as though they could be in contention to challenge for a place in the Championship play-offs this season.

The Baggies currently sit seventh in the second-tier table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Bristol City meanwhile are 11th, just four points clear of a top six spot after 16 league games of the season.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 7th West Brom 16 +9 26 11th Bristol City 16 0 22 As of 21st November 2023

Both sides are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when West Brom host Ipswich Town, and Bristol City welcome Middlesbrough to Ashton Gate.

Were West Brom right to let Gardner-Hickman join Bristol City?

It does feel as though West Brom made something of a strange decision in letting Garder-Hickman make the move to Bristol City in the summer.

The defender has largely been a reliable option for the Baggies when called upon, doing a solid job at senior level, and 21-years-old, he has plenty of time to improve further as well.

Consequently, it does seem as though West Brom have let go of an individual who could have been an asset for many years to come, and potentially strengthened a rival in Bristol City in the process.

Given the injuries they are now having to cope with that may hamper their efforts to claim a top six spot this season, and the extra depth Gardner-Hickman would have provided - not least with his versatility - that is a move that may well cost them further down the line.