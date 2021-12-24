West Brom, QPR and Huddersfield Town eyeing transfer swoop for 26-year-old

Freddy Gondola is attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old striker currently plays for Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan top-flight and could be set for a surprise move to the Championship next month.

Gondola has scored 11 goals in 35 appearances this year and would be a wildcard option for Valerien Ismael, Mark Warburton or Carlos Corberan to utilise in their respective promotion pushes.

Gondola provides value in the market with his contract expiring in the summer and is eligible to play in England due to his international experience with the Panama national team. Gondola has earned five caps for his country, scoring once, and has caught the eye in doing so to create interest around his services.

West Brom are clearly on the hunt for a striker with Jordan Hugill potentially returning to Norwich City, and the Baggies seemingly just one player away from an outstanding front three, playing in combination with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant. QPR are not as desperate, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Lyndon Dykes have performed very well as a trio this season despite only one of them using earning a start.

The Terriers are further behind in the promotion race but could do with another attacking option with Fraizer Campbell, Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes going some way to explaining why Town were a popular pick for relegation at the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

West Brom definitely look to be the team most in need of a striker in January. However, it is by far the most high pressure environment of the three, which would make it difficult for Gondola to settle in England if he was unable to produce his best performances straight away.

Huddersfield would probably be the most appropriate destination given the unproven element to Gondola in the second tier. There is not an expectation for the Terriers to finish in the top six this term and therefore Corberan could spend the second half of the season molding Gondola into his system, in order for him to burst out of the blocks heading into the 2022/23 campaign.