Highlights West Brom, Sheffield United and Cardiff City are all interested in signing Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba.

It's West Brom who are thought to be pushing hardest for Kaba right now, with the player keen on moving to England.

Kaba had a brief but successful spell with Cardiff earlier in his career.

West Brom, Sheffield United and Cardiff City are all interested in Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba, who has been told he can leave the Spanish club.

The 28-year-old only joined the La Liga outfit last year, but he endured a difficult campaign, managing just one goal in 17 appearances.

Sory Kaba transfer latest

Therefore, a summer switch will be sanctioned, and La Provincia, as quoted by Sport Witness, have claimed that the Championship trio are all keeping tabs on Kaba.

Interestingly, the update adds that it’s Albion who are pushing hardest to sign Kaba, and it’s also stated that the player is keen on returning to English football.

Sory Kaba could do well in the Championship

It’s no surprise to see that West Brom, the Blades and the Bluebirds are all monitoring Kaba, as he is a player who has had a taste of the Championship in the past - and he did very well.

Kaba had a stint with Cardiff back in the 2022/23 season, and he managed eight goals in 17 outings for the Welsh side, and they came at a crucial time as the side battled to stay in the league.

As well as an impressive goal return, Kaba was a good focal point for the team, with his physicality and mobility ensuring that he led the line well.

It’s that physicality that makes Kaba a good fit for English football, because if you look at his record elsewhere, it’s fair to say that he doesn’t stand out.

Sory Kaba Career Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Elche 64 24 - Dijon 11 - 1 FC Midtjylland 110 27 16 OH Leuven 29 12 3 Cardiff City 17 8 1 Las Palmas 20 2 1

Kaba scored just once for Las Palmas in La Liga, and he had a mixed record at Danish side FC Midtjylland over the years.

But, sometimes a player just fits a specific way of playing, and even though it was a small sample size, Kaba’s time with Cardiff suggests he could be someone who is very effective in the second tier.

West Brom, Sheffield United and Cardiff City need attacking reinforcements

This gives an insight into how difficult it can be to conclude a deal for a player in the window, as you’re often competing against your rivals.

In this case, it’s understandable as to why the three clubs want Kaba, as they’re all in need of a number nine - and particularly one that has Kaba’s physical qualities.

West Brom have lacked a clinical goalscorer despite their positive form under Carlos Corberan, and the Spaniard is someone who appreciates a target man that can bring others into play.

Even though the Blades have signed Kieffer Moore, they lack depth up top, and the Welshman is the only striker on the books that excels with his back to goal. They had hoped to keep Oli McBurnie, but he opted to join Las Palmas, which indicates that Chris Wilder wants one more in that mould.

Finally, Cardiff are also lacking a reliable scorer, and they will no doubt hope that Kaba’s previous enjoyable spell with the Bluebirds gives them an advantage over their rivals if a deal can be agreed.