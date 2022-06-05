West Brom pursuing transfer move for 24 y/o

Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion are keen on a potential loan move for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury ahead of the summer window, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old made just six Premier League appearances for the Foxes last term and spent much of the 2021/22 campaign on the bench, failing to make any real impact at the King Power Stadium over the past year.

With this, Brendan Rodgers’ side are willing to sanction a temporary move away from the club for the former England youth international and the Baggies are one side thought to be keen on taking him off the top-tier side’s hands.

Quiz: 23 things literally every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

This link is perhaps no surprise considering manager Steve Bruce wanted to take the midfielder to St James’ Park during his time at Newcastle United – and is undoubtedly keen on strengthening his midfield area in the coming months.

Despite recruiting Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal, the West Midlands outfit have a severe shortage of options in midfield with Robert Snodgrass departing in January and Romaine Sawyers leaving on the expiration of his contract.

Also previously thought to be looking at Joe Rothwell, the Blackburn Rovers midfielder looks set to join Nottingham Forest in the top flight, potentially providing Choudhury with the opportunity to come in and ply his trade at The Hawthorns temporarily.

The Verdict:

Albion may have already recruited John Swift – but he isn’t going to be a good long-term option in a defensive midfield role and this is the reason why a defensive midfielder simply must come in following departures in this area.

If they can bring in someone like Choudhury, that could provide the defensive protection needed for Swift to take up a more advanced role and thrive in the attacking third where he is most effective.

With Leicester willing to sanction a loan deal as well, they may even be willing to pay a portion of his wages on the condition he gets plenty of game time under his belt at The Hawthorns and this game time is something Bruce will be able to provide.

Bruce may have to make the tough decision of taking one of Jake Livermore or Alex Mowatt out of the starting lineup – but it’s a move the 61-year-old should be willing to make following such an underwhelming campaign last term.

Livermore is one man at risk of coming out of the 11 following a disappointing season after being sent off twice and criticised for some of his performances on social media. Having a fresh voice in the middle of the park instead of the ex-Hull City man may be beneficial.