Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris could make a difference for the Baggies if he signs for the club this summer, speaking to West Brom News.

The 28-year-old was a key player for Darren Ferguson's side again last season, recording 29 goals in all competitions with 26 of these coming during the regular league campaign and one coming in the play-offs against Sheffield Wednesday.

Clarke-Harris' goal in the first leg contributed to a 4-0 victory and it looked as though his side had booked their place in the League One play-off final already.

But their capitulation at Hillsborough consigned them to another campaign in the third tier - and it remains to be seen whether the forward will remain at the Weston Homes Stadium after impressing once again during the 2022/23 campaign.

Do West Brom need a striker?

Although Karlan Grant, Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante are all options, it's unclear whether the former will still be an Albion player when the summer transfer window shuts.

Grant may also be required on the left-hand side at times, especially if Grady Diangana ends up leaving.

Dike has had some terrible luck with injuries during his time at The Hawthorns and with that in mind, bringing in a striker is a non-negotiable this summer. It has to happen.

What is Jonson Clarke-Harris' situation at Peterborough United?

In a surprising move, Peterborough have decided to make the striker available for a move away this summer.

And with this in mind, it would be difficult to see the 28-year-old not moving on because he has been very consistent in recent seasons.

Where he will end up remains to be seen - but Sunderland were linked with a move for him back in the winter.

Pundit Campbell, however, believes West Brom could benefit from signing him.

He said: "It all depends on the team and on how he adapts. You’d like to be positive and think if he’s doing well, he can come in and make a difference.

"But, we’ve seen these things happen where players haven’t played at that level and the Championship is the most brutal league.

"You know, it’s a hard league, but if you’re in one of the best teams, then you have a chance. I’m sure if West Brom were to bring him in and help him, he can be a difference maker."

Should West Brom make a move for Jonson Clarke-Harris?

It's important to point out that the Baggies haven't been linked with a move for Clarke-Harris

But he could be a real game-changer in the final third for Albion, with his ability to be prolific in front of goal potentially helping to fire the club to the play-offs next season if he did join.

Unfortunately, Carlos Corberan's side probably can't spend too much in the transfer market this summer and with Peterborough likely to demand a decent fee, the Championship side may be priced out of a move.

If they can bring him in though, they should be looking to do so because he's a reliable figure who could make a real impact at The Hawthorns.

At 28, he's pretty much at his peak and should be an asset in the second tier for at least a few years before he starts declining.