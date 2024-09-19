Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that West Bromwich Albion could be vulnerable to losing head coach Carlos Corberan after details of his release clause were revealed.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Corberan has a £2 million release clause in his contract at West Brom, and Leeds United are believed to be among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Corberan was previously Marcelo Bielsa's assistant at Elland Road, and he was linked with the Whites last February following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but he instead signed a new deal at The Hawthorns.

With Daniel Farke reportedly under pressure after an inconsistent start to the new season, Corberan is said to remain on Leeds' radar, but they are not thought to be considering making a change just yet.

Corberan was linked with both Burnley and Leicester City this summer, and as he continues to impress at Albion, it seems inevitable that his list of suitors will increase.

The 41-year-old has been in charge of the Baggies since October 2022, and after leading them to the play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Southampton in the semi-finals, his side currently sit top of the Championship table following an excellent start to the new campaign.

Carlos Corberan's record as West Brom head coach (as of 19th September, according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 90 43 18 28 47.8%

Carlton Palmer on Carlos Corberan's West Brom future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that the news of Corberan's low release clause will likely see him attract interest from other clubs, but he dismissed the prospect of him replacing Farke at Leeds.

"It's been revealed that Carlos Corberan has a £2 million release clause in his West Brom contract," Palmer said.

"I think that's a very low release clause for someone of his ability given what he did last season in getting West Brom into the play-offs.

"That is going to be a problem for West Brom if they continue to do well, but having said, there was a lot of interest in Carlos in the summer, and he made it very clear that he was very happy at The Hawthorns and very happy with the new takeover.

"It's been a fantastic start to the season with four wins and one draw from five games and they sit at the top of the league.

"I think he feels that the new owners have come in and improved the training ground, and if he's backed, it's fine.

"I think people have been mischievous talking about Daniel Farke leaving Leeds and Carlos Corberan taking over there, that's nonsense.

"Leeds sit just a point outside the play-offs, and he's lost Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville before the start to the season.

"He posted 90 points last season, so I can't believe the Leeds hierachy would be looking to make any kind of changes any time soon.

"Obviously they will be looking to get promoted back to the Premier League this season, and I think if Leeds post 90 points again, they will get promoted, they will be there or thereabouts.

"Corberan has done a fantastic job at West Brom, at Huddersfield he did a fantastic job, and as I said, I think £2 million is a very, very low release clause for a manager of his calibre.

"If Corberan believes he can get West Brom promoted and things are good, then obviously he won't look anywhere else.

"Apparently Leeds retain an interest in Corberan, but as I said, I think that's absolute nonsense.

"Of course, clubs are going to be looking at Corberan and think that, given what he's done at Huddersfield and West Brom with the financial restraints, he could do a magnificent job if we give him the tools, and they're absolutely correct.

"But I think that Daniel Farke should be given time, he got them to the play-offs last season, it's been very, very difficult for him this season.

"Again he was unable to bring in the players that he wanted to bring in and quality players were leaving the football club.

"Summerville left the club, how do you replace 19 goals? Not very easy.

"I think this is a bit of mischievousness, Leeds have a fantastic manager in Daniel Farke and West Brom currently have a top manager in Carlos Corberan.

"But obviously people knowing that he's got a £2 million release clause is going to raise some interest."

West Brom should not be concerned about Carlos Corberan release clause

Palmer is right that Corberan's release clause does seem incredibly low for a manager of his ability, and the report is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by other clubs.

However, Corberan emphatically confirmed his commitment to the Baggies in the summer after news emerged that the club were operating under an EFL-imposed business plan in order to avoid a breach of the league's financial rules, and it is difficult to see him walking away with his side flying high at the top of the Championship.

Despite the restrictions Albion faced this summer, Corberan was able to bring in 11 new players during the transfer window, and he does look to have a squad that is capable of competing for automatic promotion this season.

As Palmer says, if Corberan feels that he can deliver success at The Hawthorns, and if he is given assurances that he will be backed by new owner Shilen Patel, then there would be no reason for him to leave for another Championship club such as Leeds, but he would have a decision to make if a Premier League side came calling.