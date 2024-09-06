It was always going to be a busy summer for West Brom following their play-off semi-final defeat to Southampton in May, particularly with new owner Shilen Patel now in place.

The arrival of the American businessman didn’t bring the big spending that some initially anticipated, as Albion battled to stay within PSR limits.

However, it’s hard to say it wasn’t a very productive window for the Baggies, and two decisive actions in the final few days could make it a summer to remember.

West Brom Summer Signings 24/25 (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Mikey Johnston Celtic Callum Styles Barnsley Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Devante Cole Barnsley Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Joe Wildsmith Derby County Mason Holgate Everton Paddy McNair San Diego Uros Racic Sassuolo

Firstly, despite competition from Sheffield United, West Brom swooped in to finalise a deal for Mikey Johnston, with the winger returning from Celtic after an impressive loan spell.

Thankfully for Albion fans, his arrival didn’t signal the end of Tom Fellows’ career at The Hawthorns, as the Midlands outfit rejected Premier League interest in their exciting academy graduate.

West Brom have real attacking quality now following summer activity

It would be unfair to say Albion were poor in front of goal last season, as they found the net 70 times in 46 games, but it was the lowest tally in the top six.

Therefore, bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be the priority for Corberan this summer - and the early signs are positive.

Albion have been excellent to watch in the opening weeks, with Josh Maja finding his touch in front of goal, and Devante Cole bringing more depth.

But, it’s the prospect of Johnston and Fellows that could make all the difference for the side moving forward, as both are outstanding options at this level.

Mikey Johnston could be key for West Brom following return from Celtic

Johnston joined Albion from Celtic in January, and he made a brilliant impact in his first taste of Championship football, scoring seven times in 20 games.

Many of those goals were superb individual efforts, demonstrating the ability that he has, and Corberan will be hoping for more of the same now that the Ireland international is secured on a permanent basis.

At times, Albion were predictable in the way they played, but Johnston provided them with that bit of magic in the final third, whether it’s beating a player with some skill or scoring from outside the box.

Tom Fellows is destined to play in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Fellows was a breakthrough star last season, with his pace and direct style making him the sort of player that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to see Premier League interest emerge, as Southampton, Ipswich and Everton all having bids turned down for the 21-year-old.

So, keeping Fellows was a statement of intent by the Baggies, and he clearly feels he can fulfil his ambitions in the short-term, which will be reaching the Premier League.

West Brom are ready to push for promotion

In terms of money spent, Albion did not have an eye-catching window, but they were working from a strong base, and we all know how good Corberan is when it comes to setting up a team tactically.

Once the likes of Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend were replaced, the focus was then on beefing up the squad and trying to get a player who could provide that X-factor in attack.

With Johnston back, and ready to combine with Fellows, West Brom could now have the firepower to compete with the best in the Championship as they look to seal a return to the top-flight.