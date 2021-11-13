West Brom prioritising January transfer swoop for Valerien Ismael favourite as potential stumbling block emerges

West Brom are still set to make a move for a new forward in the January transfer window and Orlando City striker Daryl Dike remains their number one target, according to the Express and Star.

Dike is a player that was linked with a potential move to the Hawthorns throughout the summer following his impressive form out on loan with Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley during the second half of last term. During that spell he fired home nine goals in his 13 starts in the Championship.

The 21-year-old also had plenty of interest from elsewhere in the summer, but in the end, Orlando City kept hold of Dike and the forward has been in fine form for them in the MLS in the 2021 campaign. In total, he has fired home ten goals in his 18 appearances in the MLS for his current side.

According to the latest report from Express and Star, the Baggies are keen to enhance their attacking options in the winter window. That comes with Ismael having yet to really find a reliable option to lead the line for West Brom in the Championship, with neither Jordan Hugill nor Callum Robinson making the position their own.

It is thought that Dike remains their primary target to bolster that position of the field. However, the report also adds that there is a fear that the 21-year-old’s form for Orlando City in 2021 could well mean that he is out of their price range.

The verdict

If West Brom want a player that can guarantee to make an impact for them under Ismael then there is no one better than Dike out there. The 21-year-old showed in his loan spell with Barnsley that he suits the way that the Baggies’ boss wants to play and he would come straight into the side and make a difference.

Dike also knows all about the Championship now and has proven he can and will score goals at this level when he gets the chance. That means that the Baggies could be bringing in a player capable of adding another ten to 15 goals for them in the latter part of the campaign.

You could see the Baggies’ promotion prospects being greatly enhanced if they do manage to get this move over the line. However, it is unlikely that he would come cheap and therefore it might be a case of being speculative in the transfer market to accumulate the Premier League money.