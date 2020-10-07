West Brom priorities aligned as transfer hunt leads them to fresh EFL target

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant remains a priority for West Brom in the transfer window, despite fresh links putting them in the mix to sign Josh King at AFC Bournemouth.

Slaven Bilic has made no secret of his desire to add a new striking option at the Hawthorns, as he looks to solve the goalscoring issues that even caused Albion problems last season in the Championship.

Steve Madeley at The Athletic has confirmed that King is an option West Brom are looking at on either a structured permanent deal or loan-to-buy deal.

However, the West Brom reporter has confirmed that despite the interest in King, Grant remains the priority, as he has for a lot of the transfer window so far.

Bournemouth’s Josh King the latest possible target for Albion. Karlan Grant still the preferred option but it’s encouraging that there are other EFL-based options. For one thing it helps Albion’s negotiating position with Huddersfield. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) October 7, 2020

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals for Huddersfield last season in the Championship, as well as registering a further four assists. In many ways, the goals of the former Charlton forward were key to the Terriers avoiding relegation.

As doubt surrounds his future, Carlos Corberan has opted to leave Grant out of his plans at the start of this season. The Terriers have managed to put four points on the board from the opening four fixtures.

The Verdict

Grant has been a priority all summer for West Brom and whilst there’s a deal there to be done, why would the Baggies change their stance?

Of course, they need to get alternatives lined up and King would be a fine addition in his own right, but Grant is the man that Bilic has had his eye on all summer.

Huddersfield’s stance appears to be that when the right deal is on the table for them, Grant can go.

The ball is firmly in the West Brom court.

