This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With transfer prices going through the roof in the modern age, the fees of yesteryear pale in comparison to some of the eye-watering sums thrown around in the Football League these days.

Jay Stansfield’s reported £20 million move to Birmingham City has set the bar in terms of bonkers moves this summer, with players being sold for a higher price than ever as clubs look to make a pretty penny.

With that in mind, we have taken a look back through the archives to decide what price key players would have been going for if they played in today’s game, with West Bromwich Albion’s Chris Brunt the man in question here.

We posed the thought to Football League World’s Baggies fan pundit Callum Burgess, with the Albion fan giving his opinion on the valuation of the left-footed whizz if he were in this present-day side.

Chris Brunt plays vital role in West Bromwich Albion's Premier League years

Brunt was a devastating weapon to have for the Baggies when he was in his pomp, with the Northern Irishman whipping balls in with his can opener of a left foot on a regular basis.

With plenty of target men in the mixer during the heady days of Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns, Brunt was able to place the ball on a sixpence for the numerous heavy hitters to attack; a tactic that bore plenty of fruit while they were in the top flight.

Related Josh Maja can help West Brom avoid dreaded Daryl Dike repeat: View The American international has been out of action for the last nine months

The midfielder claimed 89 assists over the course of his time in the Black Country, with a further 49 goals of his own thrown in there for good measure, with his fair share of thunderbolts from range included in his repertoire.

In his prime, he could easily slot in to many a top flight side, and Burgess believes his traits would have shone even more brightly in the modern era.

The Baggies fan said: “Especially in an era where you have set-piece coaches, and teams rely so heavily on set-pieces at the top of the Premier League like Arsenal, they are a team that score regularly from free-kicks and corners, and crossing situations.

Chris Brunt's West Bromwich Albion stats, as per Transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 421 49 89

“You also have Brentford who have been so successful with set-pieces over the years, so having someone like Chris Brunt in your squad, who has got such a good left-foot, he would be able to get so many assists.

“There is an incredible stat about his time at Albion where he ranked so highly in Premier League assists charts, that you would have thought he would have been playing for a much bigger club than Albion.

“That was thanks to the Tony Pulis era where we had quite a few men in the box that were a target, such as [Salomon] Rondon, [Craig] Dawson, [Gareth] McAuley, Jonny Evans, so he was able to get quite a few assists from those situations.”

Chris Brunt's modern day valuation pinpointed at £10 million-plus

With money being thrown around left, right and centre once the transfer window opens, Brunt would likely be attracting a hefty transfer fee if he was playing in the current day, with his talents on the flanks, and his set-piece delivery proving invaluable.

Having signed for the Baggies for £3 million from Sheffield Wednesday back in 2007, Burgess is adamant that the Belfast-born star would command an eight-figure fee if any deal was completed this summer.

“In the modern day you are probably looking for at least £10 million, maybe rising up towards the region of £15 million," Callum added.

“You would be able to get so much from his dead-ball speciality.”

That sort of figure is equatable to Burnley’s Mike Tresor, who made the move to Turf Moor for £15 million recently, while 2023/24 Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics left Blackburn Rovers for Ipswich Town for a reported £9 million fee.

Brunt proved himself to be a key Premier League operator over his career, and in the current climate would be well worthy of his proposed price tag, with plenty of top flight sides willing to snap him up if he was in his prime right now.