West Brom preparing significant bid for 16-goal attacker

West Brom are readying a £15m bid for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen as they look to strengthen Slaven Bilic’s squad for their promotion push.

The Tigers winger, who can operate down either flank or as a second striker, has proven himself to be one of the best players in the Championship with his form over the past 18 months.

Bowen hit 22 goals for Hull last season and he is already on 16 from 22 in the current campaign and has impressed with his overall ability too.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see he is a man in demand ahead of the window opening and Football Insider are claiming that the Baggies are going to submit a £15m offer as they look to tempt their fellow Championship side into doing business next month.

The report claims that Albion are aware of Premier League interest in the player, with Leicester believed to be monitoring the 22-year-old, but they are hoping to act quickly to secure his signature.

However, Hull will be reluctant to sell as they look to secure a top six finish this season.

The verdict

Bringing in Bowen would be a massive coup for West Brom – even though they already have a very talented squad that includes a lot of quality in the final third.

But, he is clearly one of the top performers in the league and it’s a mystery as to why he hasn’t been snapped up by a top-flight club yet.

So, if Albion can finalise this deal it would be a fine bit of business but you would imagine there will be plenty of rival offers if he is available for £15m.

