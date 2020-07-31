West Brom preparing bid for £15m-plus rated Rangers man

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly preparing an offer for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos with Lille set to make a £17 million bid of their own.

The Baggies are preparing for their return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship in 2019/20 and sealing promotion to the top flight.

Slaven Bilic will now that he needs to add more quality to his squad to prepare for the step up in quality – particularly in the forward line with none of their current options proving wholly convincing last term.

According to the Daily Record, Bilic is keen to add more firepower in the final third and is eyeing a move for Morelos, who has scored 77 goals for the Ibrox outfit since joining in 2017

The Baggies made a failed attempt to sign the Colombian last summer but are now preparing an offer – with Lille yet to agree a fee with the Scottish club.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 side have agreed terms with Morelos but have seen multiple offers rejected by Rangers and been told he will cost in excess of £15 million.

The report claims they’re set to launch a £17 million bid for the 24-year-old and that West Brom are preparing a rival offer.

The Baggies may have their work cut out for them, however, as it is believed that Lille is Morelos’ preferred destination.

The Verdict

It seems as if West Brom are trying to be proactive to solve the issue with their forward line.

From this season’s showing, it’s difficult to say with any confidence that any of Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin or Kenneth Zohore are the right men to lead the line for them in the Premier League next term.

Morelos would be a fantastic addition and having shown his quality in Scotland, looks ready for a move to the English top flight.

Whether that will come with the Baggies remains unclear but despite the bid they’re preparing, it appears a move to Lille may be more likely.