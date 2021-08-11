West Brom prepare second attempt to secure attacking addition

Mateo Cassierra was subject to a bid from West Bromwich Albion with Belenenses now awaiting a second, according to Newspaper Record.

Valerien Ismael is intent on bolstering his attacking contingent before the transfer window slams shut. Not a name many of the fans will have been demanding but Mateo Cassierra seems very high on the Frenchman’s list, the Belenenses striker hit double figures in the Portuguese top-flight last season and could be the Baggies’ fourth addition of the summer.

However, West Brom’s first bid has been rejected and the Record claims that an offer of 2.2million Euros has also been declined from another club, meaning the Baggies will have to fork out their first serious investment of the transfer window for his signature.

The extent of the ambition and the backing that Ismael has from the West Brom board will be clear to see on whether or not they go back in with a second bid for Cassierra. The 24-year-old spent some of the earlier years of his career in the esteemed development system of Ajax, going on to turn out for the first team 34 times for the Dutch giants.

In order to battle the financial muscle of Fulham in particular at the top end of the Championship West Brom are also going to have to throw their weight around in the transfer market, Cassierra’s signature would be a statement of intent.

The Verdict

It is always tricky to predict how a player is going to adjust to a new league, especially one as frantic as the Championship. However Ismael’s track record has been flawless since arriving in the division and the West Brom supporters will have full trust in his recruitment.

If the board can support him in that same way and bring in this target then it will only strengthen their relationship and increase Ismael’s confidence that he has the tools at his disposal to achieve the club’s aims this season.

