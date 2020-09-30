West Brom plotting transfer swoop for EFL midfielder

West Brom are weighing up a move for Stoke City winger Tom Ince according to a report from TEAMtalk.

It is claimed that Stoke are willing to send Ince out on loan this season, with opportunities in the Potters first-team likely to be hard to come by.

Ince is yet to make an appearance for Stoke this season under the management of Michael O’Neill, which hints that his future could lie elsewhere before the summer transfer window closes in October.

The 28-year-old made 40 appearances in total for the Potters last season, as they finished 15th in the second-tier standings, in what was a frustrating league campaign.

Stoke are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities to challenge higher up in the second-tier.

A move to West Brom could tempt Ince as well, with the Baggies playing their football in the Premier League this term, after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

They’re sat 17th in the top-flight standings, but Slaven Bilic is clearly keen to add depth to his attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Stoke City are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Can you identify these Stoke players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Jordan Thompson Lee Gregory Tommy Smith Thomas Edwards

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a smart bit of business.

Ince has already caught the eye with some impressive performances for a number of clubs in his career, but for one reason or another, he’s not hit the heights expected of him at Stoke.

Michael O’Neill is clearly keen to move him on, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if West Brom were tempted by a permanent move for the winger.

The Baggies need depth in that area of their team, and I think Ince would provide them with that this season.