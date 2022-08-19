West Brom plotting transfer move for Reading FC star

West Brom are looking to sign Reading star Lucas Joao, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies are still looking to recruit attacking reinforcements following a difficult start to the Championship season.

Steve Bruce’s side are winless from their opening four fixtures of the campaign, drawing three and losing one.

That has left the team 22nd in the table in the early stages of the new term.

Joao has been under transfer speculation all summer, with the 28-year old now in the final year of his contract with the Royals.

The forward has been with the club since arriving from Sheffield Wednesday in 2019 and could prove to be the solution to West Brom’s current woes up front.

An injury to Daryl Dike has left Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant as the only recognised strikers in the current squad.

The American is facing up to two months on the sidelines following a thigh tear, which has now seen Albion look to make a move in the transfer market.

The Portuguese has proven to be a consistent goal scorer at this level, having bagged 30 goals in his last 64 league games.

The Verdict

This would be a huge blow to Reading, with Joao being one of the team’s most important members.

But it would be a smart signing from West Brom’s perspective as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Joao’s scoring record is impressive, and his 19 goals in 2020-21 shows just how prolific the forward can be when his side is firing on all cylinders.

Given Reading’s own financial issues, it likely won’t take a huge fee to come to an agreement, but Paul Ince’s side won’t let go of their star man too easily either.

If West Brom’s interest is concrete then this deal could very well get over the line.