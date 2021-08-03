West Brom plotting transfer move for Derby County man

West Brom will target Derby County’s Tom Lawrence if they sell Matheus Pereira in the transfer window.

The Brazilian playmaker has made it clear that he wants to leave Albion before the deadline and he has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks.

Given the Baggies financial situation, they are unlikely to pursue any players until they sell Pereira or their other asset, keeper Sam Johnstone.

And, the Daily Mail have revealed that if West Brom do sanction a sale for either of the influential duo, they will turn their attention to Lawrence.

The attacking midfielder was made the Rams captain ahead of the new season but with off-field issues continuing to disrupt Wayne Rooney’s preparations, the update claims that Derby will sell for the right price.

As well as that, the report states that Lawrence would be open to leaving Pride Park for a new challenge if the opportunity comes up and Albion are expected to be competing for promotion this season.

As is stands, Lawrence would still be expected to lead Derby out against Huddersfield in their Championship opener this weekend.

The verdict

With Pereira not in Valerien Ismael’s thoughts going into the new season, you would argue that they are lacking a creative number ten type in the squad.

So, Lawrence would be an ideal fit in that sense because he has an eye for a pass, can beat a player and will contribute with goals and assists if he can find his best form.

Of course, this won’t be straightforward though and the Baggies will be waiting on outgoings before making their move, so this is one to monitor as the window progresses.

